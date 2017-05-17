Nigeria: 27 people killed in gunmen attack

Death toll in the attack at Epogi community in the Mokwa Local Government Area has risen to 27, the Niger State Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday.

Written by: IANS
Abuja, May 17: At least 27 people were killed in a recent attack by gunmen in the central Nigeria's state of Niger, a local official said on Tuesday.

Ibrahim Inga, head of the State Emergency Management Agency, who confirmed the attack, said the victims were killed when marauders stormed Epogi community in the state's Mokwa district.

According to Inga, 21 people had died immediately after the gunmen unleashed terror on the community early Sunday. Three bodies were later recovered from a river and three more victims died while receiving treatment on Tuesday.

He said that security operatives in the area had put the situation under control.

