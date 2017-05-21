Nepali woman scales Mt Everest with message against human trafficking

Kathmandu, May 21: A Nepali woman has summited Mt Everest with the message to fight against human trafficking, becoming the first to climb the worlds highest peak for women empowerment and gender equality, according to UN Women Nepal.

Kanchhi Maya Tamang, a trafficking survivor, has also become the first woman from the Tamang community of Nepal to summit Mt Everest.

Tamang was seen holding a poster stating "We are people, not property" in an undated photograph taken on the mountain. She is herself a trafficking survivor, reported Himalayan Times.

Associated with UN Women, Tamang, along with Pemba Dorje Sherpa climbed Mt Everest with a message to "Fight Against Human Trafficking", said Gyanendra Shrestha, a liaison officer in the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation.

Tamang was accompanied by 19 other climbers from Japan, Australia and India.

