Nepal Govt recalls 6 Patanjali products

On the International Yoga day the Nepal government has recalled six products of Baba Ramdev's Patanjali pharmacy on account of failing microbial tests.

The Nepal's drug authority ahs recalled six products- Triphala Churna, Adviya Churna and Aswangandha. Amla Churna, Divya Divya Gashar Churna, Bahuchi Churna. The department urged the stakeholders not to sell or prescribe the use of these six medicines with immediate effect.

On #YogaDay2017 notice for recall of seven of #ramdev baba's products by Nepal's Drug Administration. pic.twitter.com/FB8CjXQcOR — Kanak Mani Dixit (@KanakManiDixit) June 21, 2017

All these Patanjali products were manufactured at Divya Pharmacy in Uttarakhand. The Nepal's drug authority has asked the Patanjali Ayurveda unit in Nepal to inform them about steps being taken to recall the products in line with local medicine laws, reported Hindustan Times.

It may be recalled that the Indian Army has stopped sale of Patanjali's Amla juice across its canteens, Canteen Stores Department, after it received negative test report on samples it had sent to Food Safety Standards Authority of India laboratory. The 'unsafe' Amla juice exposes defence personnel to certain health risks., according to a report in The Economic Times.

OneIndia News