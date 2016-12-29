Nawaz Sharif writes to Sushma Swaraj, wishes her speedy recovery

Islamabad, Dec 29: Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj wishing her speedy recovery, according to news reports.

Swaraj was diagnosed with kidney failure following which she underwent a kidney transplant operation earlier this month. She was, however, discharged later from AIIMS.

According to official sources, Sharif wrote a letter to Swaraj wishing her quick recovery

This comes after prime minister Narendra Modi wished his Pakistani counterpart on his birthday on December 25. Modi wrote on his Twitter account: "Birthday wishes to Pakistan PM Mr. Nawaz Sharif. I pray for his long and healthy life."

