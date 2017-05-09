Nawaz Sharif took $1.5 billion from Osama Bin Laden to promote Kashmir jihad

In more trouble for Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan's opposition leader Imran Khan's party has said it would sue Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for allegedly taking money from Osama bin Laden to promote jihad in Kashmir.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday that he would file a petition in the Supreme Court seeking admission of a case against Sharif for "taking funds from a foreign individual to destabilise and conspire against democracy in Pakistan.

The PTI while relying on certain interviews and a book said that Sharif took Rs 1.5 billion US dollars from Laden to promote jihad in Kashmir and Afghanistan. They also claim that later, an amount of Rs 270 million from this money was utilised to support a no-confidence move against Bhutto in 1989, the report said.

In 2013 PTI leader Masood Sharif Khan Khattak who is a former director general of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) had submitted a statement before the Supreme Court in a case related to misappropriation of the IB funds in 1989. In his nine-page statement, Khattak had claimed that the moving force behind the vote of no-confidence against Bhutto in 1989 was not political and named former president Ghulam Ishaq Khan and former army chief Mirza Aslam Baig, claiming that they wanted to keep Bhutto out of power, the report said.

OneIndia News