Nawaz Sharif's daughter summoned in connection with Panama Papers probe

Islamabad, June 27: In connection with the ongoing Panama Papers probe into the family's assets of Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Prime Minister's daughter, Maryam Nawaz, has been summoned to appear before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), the media reported on Tuesday.

In the summons, the JIT has asked Maryam to appear before it on July 5.

Maryam is currently in London to attend her son's graduation ceremony, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry told Dawn News shortly after the summons were issued on Tuesday.

On June 15, Nawaz Sharif appeared before the JIT and became the first sitting Pakistani Prime Minister to appear before a probe team.

The JIT has also asked the Prime Minister's sons -- Hassan and Hussain Nawaz -- to appear before it for further questioning on July 3 and 4, respectively.

Hussain, the premier's elder son, has already appeared before the probe team for five times.

The Prime Minister's cousin, Tariq Shafi, has also been asked to appear before the JIT on July 2 for the second time.

The six-member JIT is due to present its report to the apex court on July 10.

In its judgment of April 20 in the Panama Papers case, the Supreme Court had constituted the JIT and empowered it to summon the Prime Minister, his sons and any other person to investigate allegations of money laundering.

Sharif family is alleged to have purchased four apartments in London's Park Lane area through money laundering.

