Nawaz Sharif, Pak army chief in huddle after ICJ order on Kulbhushan Jadhav

After the order by the International Court of Justice which stayed the hanging of Kulbhushan Jadhav, Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif met with the army chief to discuss the next course of action. The meeting between Sharif and army chief, General Qamar Bajwa was also attended by ISI Director General, Lt Gen. Naveed Mukthar.

The meeting is considered to be significant considering the relations between the civilian government and the army has been sour. Geo New while quoting sources said that the PM was briefed about the order.

The ICJ based on an appeal by India had stayed the hanging of Jadhav who according to Pakistan is an Indian spy. India had raised concerns about the hanging and called the proceedings a sham. While India hailed the order of the ICJ, it also demanded consular access to Jadhav once again. India has sought consular access to Jadhav 17 times.

While reacting to the ICJ order, foreign affairs advisor to the Pakistan Prime Minister, Sartaj Aziz said that they were analysing the the appeal by India and also the authority of the ICJ on the issue. Pakistan's defence minister, Khwaja Asif said that India's decision to move the ICJ was to divert attention from state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan.

OneIndia News