Nawaz Sharif to attend US-Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh

Islamabad, May 9: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will attend the upcoming US-Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh, the PMs House here said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia's Minister for Information and Culture Awwad Bin Saleh Al-Awwad extended to the Prime Minister the invitation from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in a meeting held at the Prime Minister's House.

The summit meeting will focus on ways to enhance cooperation between the Muslim countries and the US in the fight against extremism.

IANS