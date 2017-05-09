Nawaz Sharif to attend US-Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh

The summit meeting will focus on ways to enhance cooperation between the Muslim countries and the US in the fight against extremism.

Written by: IANS
Islamabad, May 9: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will attend the upcoming US-Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh, the PMs House here said on Tuesday.

File Photo of Nawaz Sharif

Saudi Arabia's Minister for Information and Culture Awwad Bin Saleh Al-Awwad extended to the Prime Minister the invitation from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in a meeting held at the Prime Minister's House.

IANS

Story first published: Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 17:48 [IST]
