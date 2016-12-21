NATO approves $390mn to support Afghan forces

Brussels, Dec 21 NATO on Wednesday approved about $390 million in a trust fund implementation plan to support the Afghan forces, the organisation said.

The plan will fund more than 37 projects for the Afghan army, including salaries and incentive pay, infrastructure sustainment, logistic sustainment and more. The funding also covers medical supplies and training, Xinhua reported citing a NATO press release.

Welcoming the adoption of the 2017 Afghan national army trust fund implementation plan last week, Marion Aubry, spokesperson for the NATO senior civilian representative, said: "This highlights the continued commitment of NATO allies and partners to support the financial sustainment of the Afghan national defence and security forces."

At its Warsaw summit in July, NATO allies decided to continue the resolute support mission in Afghanistan beyond 2016 and confirmed funding for Afghan forces until 2020.

IANS