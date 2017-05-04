NASA seeks industry help on commercial cargo service to Moon

The RFI was issued to determine whether or not there are interested and available domestic vendor sources capable of meeting the identified requirements.

Written by: IANS
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Washington, May 4: In a possible push to advance space mining, NASA is seeking information on commercial payload delivery services to the lunar surface, media reported.

This week, NASA issued a Request for Information to the private industry for proposals related to cargo transportation to the lunar surface, as well as a potential mission to collect lunar samples and deliver them back to Earth.

NASA seems to be interested in the Moon again. It issued a new request to the aerospace industry for cargo transportation to the lunar surface
NASA seems to be interested in the Moon again. It issued a new request to the aerospace industry for cargo transportation to the lunar surface. Image for representation only.

The exact purpose of such a request for information, like most of the agency's RFIs, remains ambiguous, the report said.

"NASA has identified a variety of exploration, science, and technology demonstration objectives that could be addressed by sending instruments, experiments, or other payloads to the lunar surface," the RFI reads.

NASA said it is interested in assessing the availability of payload transit and delivery services from Earth to the lunar surface as early as fiscal year 2018 and through the next decade.

"To address these objectives as cost-effectively as possible, NASA may procure payloads and related commercial payload delivery services to the Moon," it said.

IANS

Read more about:

washington, nasa, lunar, surface, commercial, cargo, moon

Other articles published on May 4, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...