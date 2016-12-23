In Pics: NASA finds 'spiders' on Mars

Scientists of NASA have spotted in what is being described as Spiders (because of their appearance) on the surface of Mars.
Spiders spotted on Red planet
With the help of Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) spacecraft it was found that how small troughs are growing on Mars that took several Martian years (one Mars year is equal to around 1.9 Earth years) across the south polar region of the Mars.
Range of the spider:
The spiders range is believed to be in size from tens to hundreds of metres and take more than 1000 Martian years to form.
How are Spiders created:
According to NASA, during the spring season the dry ice (better known as Carbondioxide) breaks into Mars' crust and emits carbon dioxide which leads to the formation of dark features called as 'Spiders'.