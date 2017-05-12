Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka: No agreements or MoUs signed

Modi visits Gangaramaya Temple

Narendra Modi visited Seema Malaka temple in Colombo. Here he was received by the Chief Monk of the temple and other dignitaries. PM Modi took part in the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony. The Gangaramaya temple was established in the late 19th century by one of the most famous scholar monks, Venerable Hikkaduwe Sri Sumanagala Nayaka Thera.