Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka: No agreements or MoUs signed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Colombo earlier in the day on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka, will be the chief guest at the UN-recognised 14th International Vesak Day, which is celebrated to mark the birth, enlightenment and passing away of Lord Buddha.
Narendra Modi arrives in Sri Lanka
Modi arrived in Sri Lanka and was received by Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe. Ahead of Modi's arrival, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena took to Twitter and said "As Sri Lanka proudly celebrates #InternationalVesakDay, I warmly welcome Indian Premier @narendramodi who will grace the occasion."
Modi visits Gangaramaya Temple
Narendra Modi visited Seema Malaka temple in Colombo. Here he was received by the Chief Monk of the temple and other dignitaries. PM Modi took part in the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony. The Gangaramaya temple was established in the late 19th century by one of the most famous scholar monks, Venerable Hikkaduwe Sri Sumanagala Nayaka Thera.
Modi meets President Maithripala Sirisena
Narendra Modi met President Maithripala Sirisena of Sri Lanka. The leaders held wide ranging talks on furthering India-Sri Lanka ties.
No agreements or MoUs signed
No agreements or MoUs were to be signed but PM Narendra Modi did hold discussions with the Sri Lankan Government. Ties between the two countries have improved greatly since the exit of Mahinda Rajapakse from the presidency in January 2015, which ended Sri Lanka's open pro-China-tilt.
Photo credit: PTI
