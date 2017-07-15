N Korea dismisses S.Korean President's peace proposal

Pyongyang, July 15: North Korea's state-run daily Rodong Sinmun on Saturday published an article branding the South Korean president's offer of cross-border rapprochement as misleading.

President Moon Jae-in's proposal, made during a speech in Berlin last week, adds obstacles to achieving peace rather than helping to improve inter-Korean relations, Efe news quoted the article as saying.

"(The initiative) is riddled with sophistries like sleep talking, which only pose hurdles rather than helping improve North-South relations" the piece said.

The newspaper dismissed Moon's proposal, and called for a "fundamental shift in policy and stance" from Seoul in order to initiate bilateral dialogue and cooperation.

In his speech in Berlin, Moon said he was ready to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "under the right conditions", and proposed resuming meetings of family members who were separated by the Korean War.

Amid rising tensions on the peninsula following Pyongyang's repeated nuclear weapons tests, Moon also proposed that the two sides suspend hostile acts along their border.

Since he assumed office in May, South Korea's Liberal president has attempted to resume dialogue with Pyongayng.

IANS