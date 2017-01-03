Myanmar labels Rakhine stories as 'fabricated'

Nay Pyi Taw, Jan 3: The Myanmar government on Tuesday blamed fabricated stories and incorrectly captioned pictures for creating misunderstanding about Rakhine state to the rest of the world.

The Information Committee of the State Counsellor's Office said the fake news posted on social media of events purporting to have occurred in the country but actually happening in other places began to circulate in earnest after the October 9 armed attacks in Maungtaw.

It brought criticism and condemnation to Myanmar by some countries and rights groups across the world.

The Office said: "Such intentionally fabricated news and photos were sent to international media, human rights organisations and governments in an attempt to cause misunderstanding about Myanmar."

IANS