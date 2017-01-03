Myanmar labels Rakhine stories as 'fabricated'

The Office said: "Such intentionally fabricated news and photos were sent to international media, human rights organisations and governments in an attempt to cause misunderstanding about Myanmar."

Nay Pyi Taw, Jan 3: The Myanmar government on Tuesday blamed fabricated stories and incorrectly captioned pictures for creating misunderstanding about Rakhine state to the rest of the world.

The Information Committee of the State Counsellor's Office said the fake news posted on social media of events purporting to have occurred in the country but actually happening in other places began to circulate in earnest after the October 9 armed attacks in Maungtaw.

People throw water at a fire in Baw Du Pa camp, a camp for stateless Rohingya people in north of Sittwe, western Rakhine state, Myanmar, Tuesday, May 3, 2016. A fire on Tuesday burned down a camp in western Myanmar that shelters members of the country's persecuted Rohingya minority, leaving 440 families homeless.

It brought criticism and condemnation to Myanmar by some countries and rights groups across the world.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 3, 2017, 11:04 [IST]
