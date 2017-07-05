Must resolutely oppose evils of terrorism, radicalism and violence, says Modi

Calling for a robust security partnership between India and Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said evils of terrorism, radicalism and violence must be resolutely opposed.

During a joint press statement with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Modi said India-Israel ties have seen rapid growth over the last several years.

"We want to put in place a robust security partnership to respond to shared threats to our peace, stability and prosperity," he said.

"I will work with PM Netenyahu to craft and build a clear action agenda to realise these objectives. Sincere gratitude for warm welcome," he added.

Modi said that India is a fast-growing economy that uses technology and innovation for progress.

"We want to frame our relationship that transforms the landscape of our economic engagement," he said.

PM Modi, who arrived in Tel Aviv earlier on Tuesday, visited Danziger Flower Farm and Israel's Yad Vashem memorial with Netanyahu.

Modi's three-day visit to Israel is the first by an Indian prime minister to the Jewish nation.

Modi was received at the airport by his Israel counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior ministers.

Israel is leaving no stone unturned to welcome Modi with Netanyahu terming the visit as 'historic'.

OneIndia News