Muslim rebel group men free 132 from jail in Philippines

Bungat confirmed that 132 out of their 1,511 inmates managed to escape. "It's well planned. Escapees used blanket as their getaway.

Cotabato City, Jan 4: Armed men believed connected to a Muslim rebel group stormed a jail facility in North Cotabato in the Philippines early on Wednesday and freed at least 132 inmates, officials said.

Supt. Peter Bungat, warden of Amas of Kidapawan District jail, told radio station that gunmen led by a certain Commander Derbie opened fire at his men guarding the facility around 1.00 a.m. local time, leaving one of his men dead and another wounded, Xinhua news agency reported.

Bungat confirmed that 132 out of their 1,511 inmates managed to escape. "It's well planned. Escapees used blanket as their getaway. There's ongoing clearing operation. We have manhunt operation," he said. Bungat said Commander Derbie belongs to the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

"We have no idea right now if there were any high profiles in the 132 inmates that escaped. We are still accounting our prisoners," he said.

