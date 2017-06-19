Mumbai terror attack mastermind Makki urges Pak journos to foster unrest in Kashmir

The mastermind of 2008 Mumbai attacks Abdul Rehman Makki on Monday issued a call for to foster unrest in Kashmir. He was addressing a press conference in Faisalabad in Pakistan.

Makki urged Pakistan's journalists to wield their power of pen and experience in the field and join the cause of Kashmir.

We urge journalists here to wield the power of pen & experience they have garnered in the field and join the cause of Kashmir: Abdul R Makki pic.twitter.com/JPk3z5g1JN — ANI (@ANI_news) June 19, 2017

He still carries a bounty of $2 million on his head announced by US, was said to close former Taliban supreme commander Mullah Omar and al-Qaeda's Ayman al-Zawahiri. According to reports, Makki became a significant threat to the US after it realized that he was acting as a conduit between the Taliban and the LeT.

Makki has been given the charge of the head of Jamaat-ud-Dawah after the Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed was put under the house arrest by Pakistan's Punjab government.

(With agency inputs)