Mumbai terror attack mastermind Makki urges Pak journos to foster unrest in Kashmir

The mastermind of 2008 Mumbai attacks Abdul Rehman Makki on Monday issued a call for to foster unrest in Kashmir. He was addressing a press conference in Faisalabad in Pakistan.

Makki urged Pakistan's journalists to wield their power of pen and experience in the field and join the cause of Kashmir.

He still carries a bounty of $2 million on his head announced by US, was said to close former Taliban supreme commander Mullah Omar and al-Qaeda's Ayman al-Zawahiri. According to reports, Makki became a significant threat to the US after it realized that he was acting as a conduit between the Taliban and the LeT.

Makki has been given the charge of the head of Jamaat-ud-Dawah after the Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed was put under the house arrest by Pakistan's Punjab government.

(With agency inputs)

mumbai, attacks, pakistan, kashmir, taliban

