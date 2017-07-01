Multiple people shot at New York hospital

Multiple people have been shot at the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital in New York city, the US police say. Gun fire broke out at 2.50 pm local time inside the hospital. The police said that the shooter was found dead.

The police went from floor to floor of the hospital looking for the shooter who had with him a rifle. The police said that he had barricaded himself. The police say that the shooter was a former employee of the hospital.

The 35-year-old shooter was known to the hospital, police said. There were reports of doctors and nurses barricading themselves in rooms to hide from the shooter.

OneIndia News