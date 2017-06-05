Five dead including gunman after shooting in Orlando

Multiple people dead in a mass shooting at a warehouse in Orlando in Florida on Monday morning.

The FBI is on the scene of a shooting at an Orlando business, unclear what the motive is, according to authorities. The siuation is contained. According to local media, the shooter who died was a disgruntled employee.

The incident occurred in an industrial area on Forsyth Road in the northeast of the city, the sheriff's office added.

This is the second major shooting in the city in just under a year. On June 12, 2016, 49 people were massacred at a gay nightclub in Orlando.

