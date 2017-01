Florida, Jan 7: Six people were shot after a shooter opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood International airport in Florida on Friday. The suspect was later taken into custody. Out of the six, three were shot fatally.

Airport officials said that the incident was unfolding. Security officials arrived at the scene of the incident. Broward County Sheriff said that multiple people were dead and one person was in custody.

More details awaited.

OneIndia News