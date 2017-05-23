19 dead as blasts hit concert at Manchester Arena in England

At least 19 persons have died and 50 injured after multiple blasts hit the Manchester Arena in England during a concert. The police are not ruling out the role of a suicide bomber.

In a Facebook post, Greater Manchester Police released the following statement: "Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured. Please AVOID the area as first responders work tirelessly at the scene. Details of a casualty bureau will follow as soon as available."

The warning to stay away from Manchester Arena came after reports of two loud explosions during an Ariana Grande concert Monday night.

Ivo Delgado, a witness, told CNN he heard one explosion. He said there was smoke in a main corridor outside the arena seating and stage area. It was a really big explosion. Everybody started screaming and running, he said.

Witnesses said they heard two loud bangs after the concert. Greater Manchester Police said there are a "number of confirmed fatalities and others injured".

While the cause of the explosion is being probed, the North West Counter Terrorism Unit is treating it as a case of terrorism.

Second suspect device at Manchester Arena, controlled explosion imminent, say British police.

Manchester Victoria station, which is close to the concert venue, has been closed and all trains cancelled. British Transport Police say explosion was in the foyer area of Manchester Arena.

The BBC reported that paramedics treated the injured for shrapnel like injuries.

