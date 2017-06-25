Modi to meet Tim Cook, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in the US on the second leg of his three-nation tour, will meet with about 20 leading American CEOs. American CEOs expected to meet Modi include Apple's Tim Cook, Walmart's Doug McMillon, Caterpillar's Jim Umpleby, Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella.

The programme is likely to be attended by about 600 members of the community. He will hold his first bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump at a working dinner at the White House on Monday.

Meanwhile, India-born Sundar Pichai, who has been named the CEO of Google, has said he hopes to meet Modi soon and also said that his partnership hopes to bring technology to everyone in India.

Trump will host Modi at the White House on Monday afternoon and the two leaders would spend about five hours together in various settings beginning with their bilateral discussion, delegation level talks, a reception and a working dinner, the first of its kind hosted by this administration.

OneIndia News