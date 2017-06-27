Modi-Trump meet: No questions allowed

Washington, June 27: Breaking away from the past practices, Journalists who attended the media briefing by President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were told ahead of time that no questions would be allowed - a break from the tradition of two questions asked from each press delegation.

The Washington Post said the President's refusal to answer questions frustrated the assembled press corps.

"The White House declined to offer details about whose decision it was - the Americans' or the Indians' - to bar questions," it said.

"But on Trump's favourite social-media platform, Twitter users on both sides of the world were quick to suggest that their own leader was more averse to public scrutiny and transparency," it added.

