Narendra Modi, Donald Trump speak over phone: White House

Modi had congratulated Trump after the latter was sworn-in as the 45th US President.

Washington, Jan 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump were talking over phone around 1 p.m. (local time) on Tuesday, White House Spokesperson Sean Spicer told reporters.

Though Spicer said further details would be provided shortly, it appeared that both the leaders had a great conversation.

Spicer addressing reporters said that Trump believed that millions voted illegally in the US Presidential elections.

IANS

Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 0:42 [IST]
