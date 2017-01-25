Narendra Modi, Donald Trump speak over phone: White House

Washington, Jan 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump were talking over phone around 1 p.m. (local time) on Tuesday, White House Spokesperson Sean Spicer told reporters.
Though Spicer said further details would be provided shortly, it appeared that both the leaders had a great conversation.
Spicer addressing reporters said that Trump believed that millions voted illegally in the US Presidential elections.
Modi had congratulated Trump after the latter was sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States on January 20.
IANS