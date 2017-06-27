Modi-Trump call on Pakistan to stop cross-border terrorism

Terrorism was identified as the key challenge, India said following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with US President Donald Trump. Foreign Secretary, S Jaishankar while addressing the meeting following the Modi-Trump meet said that discussions were also held on NSG and UNSC.

He described the meeting of the two leaders as cordial. He said that the meeting was focused and open. There was a great degree of ease during the meeting, Jaishankar also said.

The two leaders called on Pakistan not to allow its territory to be used for cross-border terrorism. Further the two leaders also called on Pakistan to bring to justice the perpetrators of the 26/11, Pathankot and other cross border terror attacks.

Further the two leaders emphasised on the need for better intelligence sharing. Jaishankar said that this was an occasion to send a message to the US that India was a dependable partner.

Further the two leaders also had detailed discussions on Afghanistan. India's commitment in Afghanistan was further emphasised by Modi, Jaishankar informed. He further said that India appreciated the role played by the US in Afghanistan while also lauding the sacrifice made by them in the country.

OneIndia News