Modi-Trump bonhomie: A loud message for Pakistan and silent one for China

The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump had a clear message to both China and Pakistan. While Pakistan was called out for not doing enough to stop cross border terrorism, China got a message without being named.

Trump referred to India's salience in the Indian Ocean and Asia Pacific region on several occasions. He spoke about the contribution made by India in making sanctions against Pyongyang a success. In all this there was an indirect message to China that it was not doing enough to regin in on North Korea.

Trump further spoke about joint naval exercises in the Indian Ocean involving Japan, India and America. The statement by Trump comes close on the heels of India buying Guardian drones to monitor Chinese activity in the Indian Ocean.

India feels that these were clear signs to China which according to the US was not doing to regin in on countries such as Pakistan and North Korean. Trump has several times expressed displeasure over the lack of Chinese action on Pakistan and North Korea.

The China state run newspaper, Global Times is not clearly not impressed with the bonhomie between India and the US. It stated, ''To assume a role as an outpost country in the US' strategy to contain China is not in line with India's interests. It could even lead to catastrophic results."

Pakistan too seemed less impressed with the Modi-Trump bonhomie. After US designated Hizbul Mujahideen chief, Syed Salahuddin a global terrorist, Pakistan fumed at the decision.

Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said in a statement said, "The designation of individuals supporting the Kashmiri right to self-determination as terrorists is completely unjustified,.'

OneIndia News