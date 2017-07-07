Modi slams protectionism and calls for openness at G20 summit

At the first session of the G20 summit at Hamburg, Germany, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned the global leaders against adopting protectionist policies and called for a regime of openness.

"The rise in protectionism threatens gains from globalization. G20 must speak in one voice to support &sustain a regime of openness," he said.

Speaking at the on global growth and trade, Modi said, "India's decision on demonetization has dealt a blow to corruption, boosted digitization and enlarged the formal economy."

"We are ready to carry forward fight against black money and corruption. Hope that G20 will assume leadership to act on all important issues," he added.

He said that India's decision to adopt GST would create a unified market of 1.3 bn people and build resilience.

Earlier at the leaders' retreat in Hamburg, Modi said, "Terrorism is the biggest challenge that we are facing today. I thank German Chancellor Angela Merkel for choosing this topic."

The Prime Minister also put forth a 11 point agenda before the G20 to combat the evil of terrorism.

Speaking at an informal meeting of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) earlier today on the sidelines of the G20Summit, he said that the five-nation bloc's leadership was needed in the global fight against climate change and terrorism.

OneIndia News