Modi’s US visit: Modi, Trump to meet at 1.20 am IST in White House

Washington, June 26: The US administration is all set to give red carpet for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will meet US president Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.

The two leaders will have a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office of the White House for 20-minutes between 3.50 p.m. and 4.10 p.m. (EST) (that is tentatively between 1.20 a.m. and 1.40 a.m.IST on Tuesday June 27).

According to reports, the 20-minute meeting will be followed by an hour-long delegation-level talks between the two sides from 4.10 p.m. to 5.10 p.m. (EST) (i.e. 1.40 a.m. and 2.40 a.m. IST on Tuesday June 27) in the Cabinet Room of the White House.

Later, they will proceed to the Rose Garden to deliver a joint opening statements to the media between 5.10 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. (EST) (i.e. 2.40 a.m. and 3 a.m. IST on Tuesday June 27).

In a change of plans, the two leaders have changed their stand of no questions allowed; instead they take one question each from the reporters.

Vice President Mike Pence will offer attend a cocktail reception on the State Floor of the White House between 5.30 p.m. and 6 p.m. (EST) (i.e. 3 a.m. and 3.30 a.m. IST on Tuesday June 27).

This will be followed by a dinner hosted by President Trump for the Indian Prime Minister and his delegation at the same venue between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. (EST) (i.e. 3.30 a.m. to 5.30 a.m. IST on Tuesday June 27).

Modi will become the first foreign dignitary to be entertained at the White House by the Trump administration.

