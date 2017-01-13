Modi replies only to me, not Pak PM, Hafiz Saeed says in brazen speech

New Delhi, Jan 13: Nawaz Sharif does not reply to Narendra Modi. It is I who reply to Modi, the big boss of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Hafiz Mohammad Saeed said in a brazen disclosure. You made a nice movie when you claimed that you had carried out a surgical strike across the Line of Control, Hafiz said at Muzzafarabad on Wednesday.

In September last year, India had carried out a surgical strike across the Line of Control following the attack at Uri in which over 18 soldiers of the Indian Army died. While Pakistan dismissed India's claims, Hafiz Saeed too joined the bandwagon while terming the strikes as a well made movie.

"The Pakistan Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif did not reply to Modi. It is I who replies to Modi by the grace of God. Modi accepts only my reply, " the Lashkar-e-Tayiba chief further went on to say.

Speaking further about the surgical strikes, Saeed said that India is very good at making movies. They ran a movie about the surgical strikes. India claimed that it had killed 40 Lashkar-e-Tayiba operatives. This was a movie made to fool the world, Saeed further went on to say.

Saeed goes on to speak about the recent Akhnoor attack in which four terrorists had entered an General Reserve Engineering Force camp and killed three workers. This was in Jammu and India says none can dare enter this area. This was a surgical strike on India and the operatives cleaned up the camp.

