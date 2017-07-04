Modi pays homage to Holocaust victims at Yad Vashem memorial in Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Israel's Yad Vashem memorial to pay homage to the victims of the Holocaust.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accompanied Modi to the Holocaust memorial which was built as a tribute to some six million Jews killed during Nazi rule in Germany.

Established in 1953, Yad Vashem is on the western slope of Mount Herzl, also known as the Mount of Remembrance in western Jerusalem.

The museum occupies over 4,200 square metres and contains Holocaust History Museum, memorial sites such as the Children's Memorial and the Hall of Remembrance, the Museum of Holocaust Art, sculptures, outdoor commemorative sites such as the Valley of the Communities, a synagogue, a research institute with archives, a library, a publishing house, and an educational center, the International Institute for Holocaust Studies.

Modi pays homage to Holocaust victims The Prime Minister laid a wreath to pay tribute and stood with his hands folded. "At @yadvashem, I paid tributes to the women, men and children whose sacrifices can never be forgotten," Modi tweeted after his visit. Hall of remembrance Modi was accompanied by Netanyahu to the memorial. The memorialdocuments the memory of Holocaust victims and the history of the Jewish people during the tragic time. Modi at Hall of Names Hall of Names contains more than three million names of Holocaust victims submitted by their families and relatives. Modi writing in the visitors' book at the memorial The Holocaust was the killing of nearly six million Jews, including some 1.5 million children, by Adolf Hitler's Nazi Germany. Though the persecution of Jews began in 1933, the mass murder was committed during the more than four years of World War II. Full text of what PM wrote in the visitor's book. PM Modi wrote thatYad Vashem serves as a mirror to the societies around the world.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs