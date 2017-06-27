Modi in Netherlands: Modi hails Indian women power, in his address to Indian diaspora

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi was about to arrive at Sportcampus Zuiderpark at The Hague, the Indian diaspora seemed excited and welcomed with a loud cheer as he addresses the community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his address to the Indian community at Netherlands, saying "Kaa haal baa".

Modi said that "it is very important to stay connected to our roots; it gives us immense strength. Blood relations don't change with the change in colour of the passport," he added.

The role of women in the agriculture sector, cooperatives is very important. India's Nari Shakti is contributing to India's progress:PM Modi — ANI (@ANI_news) June 27, 2017

India is the country with 100 languages and more than 1700 dialects. I am here in the land which is home to Europe's second largest Indian diaspora, Modi said.

Briefing the Indians community on development and government programmes Modi said that the embassy staff and the officials are called 'Rajdoots' but you, the diaspora are the 'Rashtradoots'."

Further he said that any government which is successful, has worked with the collaborated efforts of its people.

"India is about cooperative federalism. The Centre and states have been working together for the development of India. The role of women in the agriculture sector, cooperatives is very important. India's 'Nari Shakti' is contributing to India's progress," he pointed.

Speaking on technology, Modi said that "the India of the 21st century cannot stay behind when it comes to technology and infrastructure. Everything we have must be world class. We are working towards connecting around 600 villages and 2.5 lakh panchayats in India through the optical fibre network."

Many people here in the Netherlands do not have OCI cards. I urge you all to get OCI cards, he added.

We are working toward giving five years business and tourist visa to those who hold Dutch passport, Modi added.

Modi concluded his speech by saying download Narendra Modi App and I will always be in your pocket.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander at Villa Eikenhorst, Netherlands.

OneIndia News