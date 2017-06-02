St Petersburg, June 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended a collective meeting of Governors of Russian regions in St Petersburg.

"Strengthening bonds with Russia's regions. PM @narendramodi attends first ever collective meeting with Governors of 16 regions of Russia," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.

Earlier on Friday, Modi attended for the first time the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, an annual business and economic event hosted by the Russian President.

During the course of the day, Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Tigran Sargasyan also called on Modi in view of India's decision to start discussions with EAEU to have a free trade agreement.

The Prime Minister arrived here on Wednesday on the third leg of his six-day, four-nation tour of Europe.

From Russia, he will leave for France later on Friday on the fourth and final leg of the tour. Prior to Russia, he visited Germany and Spain.

IANS