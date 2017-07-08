Modi leaves for India after successful trips to Israel and Germany

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for India after attending G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

During the two-day summit, Modi interacted with G20 leaders and put forth his views on a range of issues.

On Friday, the Prime Minister minced no words to condemn terrorism and called for unity among G20 to tackle the menace.

He also proposed a 11-point agenda to fight terrorism which focused to eliminating safe havens for terrorism and strangling the sources of funds for terror activities.

The G20 leaders, in statement, vowed to take stringent action against terrorism and share information about their activities with other nations. They also pledged to take action against sources of funds being used to finance terror activities.

On Saturday, Modi called for a debate on dealing with 'forced external migration' and said it must be distinguished from legal migration.

He also laid emphasis on women empowerment and said real development will not be possible unless women are empowered.

OneIndia News