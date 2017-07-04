Flower breed named after Modi in Israel

After being accorded a red-carpet welcome upon his arrival in Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first stop in the country was at Danziger Flower Farm, which is one of Israel's leading floriculture companies.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel accompanied Modi to the farm, which is located in Moshav Mishmar Hashiva, about 56 km from Jerusalem, in central Israel.

Advanced agriculture technologies were showcased by the Israeli Government during Modi's visit to the Danziger Flower Farm.

Danziger flower farm developed into a company of 200 employees from a small family business, growing and selling cut flowers.

Crysanthumun flower will be named in honour of PM @narendramodi. The flower will be called 'Modi.' pic.twitter.com/4qLALtxHzP — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 4, 2017

The visit to the farm highlights that one of Israel's key interests in closer cooperation with India is its expertise in agricultural technology, PTI quoted officials as saying.

Modi's three-day visit to Israel is the first by an Indian prime minister to the Jewish nation.

Modi was received at the airport by his Israel counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior ministers.

Israel is leaving no stone unturned to welcome Modi with Netanyahu terming the visit as 'historic'.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs