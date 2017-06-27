Modi invites Trump and family to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited US President Donald Trump to visit India. I would like to invite you to India, Modi told Trump as the meeting at the Rose Garden. I invite you with your family, Modi also said.

Trump said the US and India were working to grow their respective economies. Trump said his daughter, Ivanka Trump, had accepted an invitation to travel to India this fall for an entrepreneurship summit.

An American businesswomen and former fashion model, Ivanka Trump is also an assistant to her father. I am eager to welcome Ivanka to India, Modi said.

The US President said trade between the two global powers must be "fair and reciprocal" and he hoped barriers would be removed to the exports of US goods to Indian markets.

Donald Trump said that both of them are the world leaders who also interact with the people on social media. "Prime Minister Modi and I are the believers. India has fastest growing economy and we will catch you soon," the US President also said.

OneIndia News