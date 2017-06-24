Modi interacts with Indian diaspora before emplaning for Washington

On the first leg of his three-nations tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at the Radha Krishna temple in Lisbon and interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora in Portugal.

Modi then left for Washington for his first visit to the US since President Donald Trump took the office.

Speaking to the members of the Indian diaspora, Modi recalled ISRO's recent launch of 30 nano satellites into the orbit.

"In the field of space, our scientists have done great work. Recently 30 nano satellites were launched," he said at the Radha Krishna Temple.

"India is fast moving ahead, and is touching new heights in many fields," he added.

Modi also presented Overseas Citizen of India card to Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, who has ancestral links with Goa.

Earlier, Modi thanked Portugal for supporting India's United Nations Security Council bid and said both nations have agreed to setup a four million Euros worth of science and technology fund.

Modi and Costa also launched the India-Portugal International StartUp Hub (IPISH) in Lisbon to help in mutual capacity building, and enable connections between start-ups, investors, and incubators from relevant sectors.

Modi offering prayers at Radha Krishna temple Radha Krishna temple in Lisbon is a prominent religious place for Hindus settled in Portugal. It also serves as an inter-community meeting point for people of Indian origin. Modi being welcomed by Indian diaspora The Hindu-Portuguese community has over 9,000 members, most of them originated from the ex-colonies held by the Portuguese. Modi and Costa at Indian diaspora event Earlier, Prime Minister Antonio Costa, who has his origin in Goa, sprang a surprise for Modi when he hosted a special Gujarati vegetarian lunch for him. Modi and Costa at Mahatma Gandhi's statue Honoring the Father of the Nation. PM Modi offered floral tributes to Kasturba and Mahatma Gandhi statutes in Lisbon

OneIndia News