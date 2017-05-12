Modi in Sri Lanka: PM announces flight between Colombo and Varanasi

Colombo, May 12: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday the country's flag carrier will operate direct Varanasi-Colombo-Varanasi flights from August.

"I have the great pleasure to announce that from August this year, Air India will operate direct flights between Colombo and Varanasi," said the prime minister.

"My Tamil brothers and sisters will also be able to visit Varanasi, the land of Kashi Vishwanath.I believe we are at a moment of great opportunity in our ties with Sri Lanka," he added.

"Our region is blessed to have given to the world the invaluable gift of Lord Buddha and his teachings. Buddhism and its various strands are deep seated in our governance, culture and philosophy," Modi said.

IANS