Modi in Israel: How the Pakistan media covered it

The Pakistan media has been extensively covering the visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel. Modi incidentally is the first ever Prime Minister to visit Israel. The fact that he will not be visiting Ramallah has also been creating a lot of buzz.

Pakistan's most influential daily had a report titled, "Modi set to become first Indian PM to visit Israel." The report focused on the defence deals between India and Israel. It also said about the transaction diplomacy between the two countries and how Modi might use the opportunity to encourage manufacturers from Israel to come and built their business in India. The report also spoke about how India-Israel relations have bloomed and how New Delhi is increasingly turning away from its old-time military hardware ally Russia.

The Dawn also had another report titled, "Modi heads to Israel, lifting the curtain on close ties." It spoke about how Modi skipping the visit to Ramallah, the seat of Palestinian Authority at a time when there is alleged growth of extremism in India can make a strong statement.

The Express Tribune used a wire copy to talk about how the visit has made the Indian Jews in Israel excited. It quotes several Indian Jews who are terming the visit a landmark moment for the Jewish state. Dunya news also used a wire copy similar to Dawn to report on the visit.

OneIndia News