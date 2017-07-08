Modi comes down hard at Pak terror groups, equates them to IS, Al-Qaeda

Mincing no words to condemn the terrorist groups, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday equated Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) to ISIS and Al-Qaeda, saying their names may be different but ideology is the same.

Speaking at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Modi rued that the international response to the terrorism was weak and called for more resolute response to tackle the menace.

In a veiled attack at Pakistan, Modi said, "Some nations are using terrorism for achieving political goal."

Earlier at the leaders' retreat in Hamburg, Modi said, "Terrorism is the biggest challenge that we are facing today. I thank German Chancellor Angela Merkel for choosing this topic."

The Prime Minister also put forth a 11-point agenda before the G20 to combat the evils of terrorism. The suggestions included exchange of lists of terrorists among G-20 nations, easing and expediting of legal processes like extradition and concrete steps to choke funds and weapon supply to the terrorists.

The G20 leaders, in a statement, vowed to take a series of steps to tackle the menace, including measures to eliminate sources of terror financing.

The statement said that there should be no 'safe spaces' for terrorist financing anywhere in the world. The leaders also decided to work on curbing the use of internet and the social media for terrorist purposes.

OneIndia News