Modi calls on German President Dr Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Germany, called on German President, Dr Frank-Walter Steinmeier, at his official residence of Castle Bellevue on Tuesday. The meeting is said to be a courtesy call after Modi's hectic day in Berlin.

Modi arrived in Berlin on Monday on the first leg of his six-day, four-nation tour of Germany, Spain, Russia and France aimed at boosting bilateral economic engagement with them and inviting more investment for India's transformation.

Modi accorded Guard of Honour Prime Minister Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome on Tuesday as he began his two-day official visit to Germany. Received by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Modi was accorded the ceremonial reception, where the national anthems of India and Germany were played. Modi and Merkel at Schloss Meseberg Modi on Monday met German Chancellor Angela Merkel at her country retreat near Berlin for informal talks over a private dinner. The two leaders enjoyed the sunshine with a walk in the grounds of Schloss Meseberg, an 18th century Baroque castle in the Brandenburg district of Germany which is the official state guest house of the German Chancellor. Intergovernmental Consultations Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday opened the fourth India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations with German Chancellor Angela Merkel here to set a roadmap for the for the bilateral strategic ties. Modi was held formal talks with Merkel as part of the IGC held every two years, where he was joined by his delegation of senior ministers, including Minister for Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan, Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Energy Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar. The last IGC was held in New Delhi in October, 2015, when bilateral ties were significantly scaled up. At the IGC in Berlin, the two leaders were expected to clinch a host of agreements and sign MoUs to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries. Brandenburg Gate in Berlin PM Modi and Chancellor Merkel in front of Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

Germany is the largest trade partner for India in the European Union and one of the leading sources of foreign direct investment into the country. There are more than 1,600 German companies and 600 German joint ventures in India and the German economic profile supports excellence and expertise that match with India's development priorities of Make in India, Clean India, Skill India, Digital India, Smart Cities.

OneIndia News