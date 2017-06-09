Modi calls for concerted efforts to tackle terrorism menace

Asserting that coordinated efforts are needed to tackle the menace of terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said terrorism amounts to blatant violation of human values and rights.

Speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Kazakhstan's Astana, Modi said it required concerted efforts to rein in radicalisation, terrorist recruitment and terror financing issues.

Aatankwad manav adhikaron aur manav mulyon pe sabse bade ulanghankariyon mein se ek hai: PM Modi in Astana,Kazakhstan pic.twitter.com/vLDZDmPi4b — ANI (@ANI_news) June 9, 2017

Modi also thanked other members of SCO for supporting India's membership to the grouping, which at present comprises China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

"After 12 years of observership, will get membership of SCO. Want to thank all members for their support," he said.

At the summit in Astana, India and Pakistan will become the full members of the grouping. Modi reached reached Kazakhstan on Thursday to attend the summit.

After India becomes the member of the grouping, SCO will represent over 40 per cent of humanity and nearly 20 per cent of the global GDP.

On Thursday evening, Modi exchanged pleasantries with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif at a reception amid escalating Indo-Pak tensions over a range of issues.

When asked whether Modi and Sharif will have a bilateral meeting, External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay had earlier said, "Our position has not changed. There is no proposal from their side. There is no proposal either from our side."

India has been maintaining that there was neither any request from the Pakistani side nor any such proposal from the Indian side for a Modi-Sharif meeting.

OneIndia News