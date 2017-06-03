Modi calls climate, terrorism as two biggest challenges for humanity

On the last leg of his four nation Europe tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that climate and terrorism were two biggest challenges faced by humanity.

Speaking along with French President Emmanuel Macron at at Elysee Palace in Paris, Modi said that Paris Climate accord was an 'article of faith for Indians.

"Paris Agreement vishwa ki saajhi viraasat hai. Hum Bharatwasiyon ke liye ye article of faith hai (Paris agreement is about trust. For us Indians it is a article of faith)," he said in joint statement.

Macron, on his part, said France is committed to fighting climate change.

"France is committed to fighting climate change and will continue not only within framework of Paris accord also in actions we are implementing," he said.

"I will be travelling to India by end of the year and we will convene a meeting of the world solar alliance," he added.

PM @narendramodi says terrorism is visible & affects entire world, incldng France & India; world needs to unite to defeat it pic.twitter.com/eDIQxV2p9o — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) June 3, 2017

Prime Minister Modi today met Emmanuel Macron and discussed issues of international and mutual interests including ways to enhance the strategic ties, countering terrorism and climate change. The two leaders met at the Elysee Palace, the official residence of the president of France.

Modi arrived in France from Russia, where he held talks with President Vladimir Putin and attended an international economic forum. Before Russia, Modi also visited Germany and Spain and held talks with the top leadership there.

France is also a key partner in India's development initiatives in areas like defence, space, nuclear and renewable energy, urban development and railways. Prime Minister Modi had also called up Macron to congratulate him on his poll victory and said he looked forward to work with him to further deepen the bilateral ties.

(OneIndia News with PTI inputs)