Modi's presence at Vesak Day celebrations show his 'deep reverence for Buddhism': Lankan Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka, attended International Vesak Day celebrations, which marks the birth of Gautama Buddha.

The celebrations, being held at Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall in Colombo, is being attended by Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe along with other top Sri Lankan leaders.

Each year, on the full moon of the month of Vesakha millions of Buddhists around the world take part in Vesak Day celebrations.

Sri Lanka's Minister for Justice N Buddhashasana said that Modi's presence at the event speaks of his 'deep reverence for Buddhism'.

Modi and Sirisena arrive for Vesak Day celebrations The Sri Lankan President accompanied Modi to the opening ceremony of the International Vesak Day Celebrations at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall. This is Modi's second trip to Sri Lanka as Prime Minister. Modi's arrival Modi arrived in Colombo on Thursday where he was recieved by his Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe. Modi and Lankan PM at Seema Malaka Temple Both Prime Ministers arrived at the Seema Malaka Temple, where they were received by the Chief Monk of the Temple, among other dignitaries. Seema Malaka Temple in Colombo The Prime Minister offered flowers at the altar of the Temple. Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Wickramsinghe together pressed a switch for the lamp-lighting ceremony on the eve of Vesak Day, characterised by brilliant multi coloured lights and a fireworks display.

[Modi must ensure that Lankan Tamils are treated at par with Sinhalese: DMK]

OneIndia News