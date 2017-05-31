Modi arrives in Spain for the second leg of his four-nation trip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Spain on the second leg of his four nation tour on Tuesday. Modi was recieved in Madrid by Spanish Finance Minister.

This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Spain since 1988.

Modi will meet his Spanish counterpart Mariano Rajoy and hold discussions to deepen bilateral engagement, including in the high-tech sector.

Modi arrived in Berlin on Monday for the first leg of his trip, where he met German Chancellor Angela Merkel and held discussions on a variety of issues.

From Spain, he will travel to St Petersburg in Russia on June 1 where he will hold the 18th India-Russia annual Summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and attend the St Petersburg International Economic Forum the next day.

The prime minister will be in Paris on June 2 and 3 where he will hold official talks with newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron with a view to further strengthening India-France strategic ties.

Earlier in Germany, Modi and Merkel took part in the Fourth Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) during which the two leaders reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral issues and clinched 12 agreements.

Modi also thanked Germany for its support to India's membership in the NSG.

Merkel later hosted Modi over a luncheon meeting with senior leaders followed by the inauguration of the Indo-German Business Summit, where Modi set out India's stall as an investment-friendly destination and the world's fastest growing major economy and a "bright spot in the economic landscape of the world".

OneIndia News