Modi arrives in Russia to strengthen bilateral ties

St Petersburg, May 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in St Petersburg, Russia, from Spain on Wednesday on the third leg of his six-day, four-nation tour of Europe.

On Thursday, Modi will hold the 18th India-Russia annual bilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The next day, he will attend, for the first time, the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, a business event.

Russia: PM Narendra Modi meets people outside the hotel in Saint Petersburg pic.twitter.com/H5RFEjbq5N — ANI (@ANI_news) May 31, 2017

From Russia, Modi will leave for France on the fourth and final leg of his tour and hold his first meeting with newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Earlier on Wednesday, Modi held talks with his Spanish counterpart Mariano Rajoy in Madrid following which seven agreements in different areas were signed between the two sides.

Germany was the first port of call of Modi's European tour.

