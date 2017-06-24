Modi arrives in Portugal, to hold bilateral talks with Costa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Lisbon on the first leg of his three-nation tour to Portugal, U.S. and the Netherlands. This is the first ever bilateral visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Portugal.

Portugal Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva received Prime Minister Modi at the airport.

Modi, who will meet his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa today, had earlier said in a Facebook post that his visit is aimed at enhancing the bilateral engagement, especially in the areas of economic cooperation, science and technology, space collaboration and people to people ties.

"We will deliberate on means to intensify our cooperation in counter-terrorism and on other international issues of mutual interest. I also see significant potential for deepening bilateral trade and investment ties," he wrote in his post.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa had in January visited India for a week, during which he also visited his ancestral place in Goa.

Modi's visit is being seen as his effort to reach out to the European countries where China has already made significant inroads.

According to reports, China has high levels of per capita investments in energy, telecommunication and infrastructure sectors in Portugal.

Lisbon gets ready to welcome PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/78cZPaEDvK — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) June 24, 2017 Lisbon streets decorated to welcome Modi Modi is also set to interact with the Indian community in Portugal. pic.twitter.com/aqPPcqIef7 — India in Portugal (@IndiainPortugal) June 23, 2017

OneIndia News