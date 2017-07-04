'We love India': Netanyahu on Modi's arrival in Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived at the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel. This is the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Israel.

Modi was received at the airport by his Israel counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior ministers.

Israel is leaving no stone unturned to welcome Modi with Netanyahu terming the visit as 'historic'.

"We love India, admire your culture, history, democracy and commitment to progress...I am confident of the real mathematics of life, of success of our partnership for many reasons; talent of our people," Netanyahu said in his welcome address.

#WATCH Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says, 'Aapka swagat hai mere dost' welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel pic.twitter.com/QjtsoCek2R — ANI (@ANI_news) July 4, 2017

Modi, in his address, said India and Israel are cooperating to secure both societies against common threats such as terrorism.

"It is my singular honor to be the first ever PM of India to undertake this groundbreaking visit to Israel," Modi said.

"Alongside building a partnership for shared economic prosperity, we are also cooperating to secure our societies...This is an exciting journey that we will undertake together, for the good of our people and our society," he added.

Modi earlier said that "going towards Israel is not unnatural for any Indian", making it clear that relations between the two countries "are at a turning point".

"We are in diplomatic relations since last 25 years, and 25 years in a relation is an important stage. Today, our relations are at a turning point. In such a time going towards Israel is not unnatural for any Indian," Modi told Israeli News Channel 2.

The visit considered to be 'important and landmark' for bilateral ties will celebrate 25 years of relationship between people, business and farmers of two countries.

There will be emphasis on development, innovation, agriculture,water and the connect between our people. The Indian prime minister is scheduled to have dinner with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu following his arrival to Israel on July 4.

He would be meeting the Israeli Premier again for discussions the following day. Modi would also call upon Israels President Reuven Rivlin on July 5 and the leader of opposition, Isaac Herzog.

The two sides are expected to announce strategic partnerships in areas including water, agriculture and space technology during PM Modi's visit. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will address around 4,000 Indians settled in Israel and pay homage to Indian soldiers at the memorial in Haifa.

OneIndia News with agency inputs