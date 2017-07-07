Melania Trump 'trapped in hotel' as protesters surround building at G20

Hamburg, July 7: Melania Trump is reportedly 'trapped' inside her hotel in Hamburg due to anti-capitalist protesters surrounding the building. A spokesperson for the US delegation says they were unable to get clearance for the First Lady to leave the hotel, as reported by Independent News.

The First Lady of US was due to be involved in an event for the spouses of leaders taking part in the G20 summit, organised by Angela Merkel's husband.

But a spokesperson for the US delegation told German media that they had been unable to get clearance for MsTrump to leave the hotel where she is staying.

Ms Trump has expressed her sympathies for those hurt in the protests which erupted across Germany's second largest city last night and urged people to remain safe on Twitter.

President Trump made it to the summit on time after driving through the city at a fast speed under heavy police escort.

The German Chancellor's husband, Joachim Sauer, was due to take Ms Trump on a tour of the German Climate Computing Centre with the US President's daughter, Ivanka Trump, and other spouses of G20 leaders on Friday.

German officials said the idea for the visit came from Mr Sauer who is a professor of physical and theoretical chemistry.

Earlier in the day, at least 76 people were hurt in clashes with police in the German city as the force used water cannons on black-clad protesters who were pelting them with water bottles.

The "Welcome to Hell" rally is one the of a number of protests against both the G20 summit taking place in the city and Mr Trump's arrival.

Oneindia News