Melania, Ivanka arrive in Saudi without headscarves, Trump had slammed Michelle for the same

US first lady Melania Trump and first daughter Ivanka Trump, who are accompanying President Donald Trump on his Saudi Arabia visit, arrived in the country without headscarves. This is not unprecedented as many visiting leaders have chosen not to sport scarves, but what is interesting is that Trump had lashed out at Michelle Obama in 2015 for the same.

When former US president Barack Obama had visited Saudi in 2015 to pay respects to the late King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Trump had slammed Michelle for not wearing a headscarf.

"Many people are saying it was wonderful that Mrs. Obama refused to wear a scarf in Saudi Arabia, but they were insulted. We have enuf enemies," Trump had tweeted then.

Even Hillary Clinton, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Theresa May and former US first lady Laura Bush had not worn headscarves during their visit to Saudi.

Both Trump women were conservatively dressed as is the custom in Saudi, they wore long pants and dresses that covered their arms and legs.

The first lady wore all black, with long sleeves and flared pants, cinched with a wide, metallic gold belt, while the first daughter sported a black-and-white dress with splashes of magenta, said reports.

Donald Trump is on a nine-day, five-country visit across the Middle East and Europe.

OneIndia News