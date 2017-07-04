Meet the Israeli girl who will sing the Indian National Anthem in front of Narendra Modi

Liora Itzhak, the Israeli girl is in the news. She will be singing the Indian National Anthem before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Narendra Modi who begins his Israel visit from July 4 onwards is incidentally the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country.

Liora will sing the National Anthems of both Israel and India in order to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Israel. Born in Israel to Indian immigrant parents from Mumbai, she had always aspired to become a Bollywood singer.

In the 1990s she had to give up her dream due to homesickness. She was in India at the age of 15 and learnt classical singing. She also learnt light bhajan and ghazal singing between 1991 and 1998.

Liora also got her Bollywood break when she got an opportunity to sing in the movie Dil ka Doctor. She sang with the likes of Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan and Sonu Nigam.

However she started feeling homesick and started to refuse several offers in Bollywood.

Back in Israel she pursued her singing career. She rose to fame in 2016 with her number Mala Mala in Israel. By singing in front of Modi she now wants to re-live her Bollywood dream again.

